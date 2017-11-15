Thursday: ArchCity Defenders executive director, co-founder Thomas Harvey leaving organziation

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Thomas Harvey as he prepares to leave ArchCity Defenders after 8 years as executive director of the organization. He will move to Los Angeles to start a national version of an organization to do similar work.

He co-founded the organization, which provides legal services to individuals in order to remove barriers to social services. They advocate in state and federal courts through lawsuits to bring about systemic criminal justice reform.

