Thursday: Bach Society of St. Louis’ Christmas Candlelight Concert highlights Handel’s ‘Messiah’

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the Bach Society of St. Louis' Christmas Candlelight Concert and its new Christmas CD.

The Bach Society Chorus & Orchestra will present Handel’s “Messiah” and other Christmas carols and will be joined by the St. Louis Children’s Choirs as well as soprano Sari Gruber, mezzo-soprano Martha J. Hart and tenor Scott Kennebeck.

Joining Don Marsh for the discussion will be:

Dennis Sparger, D.M.A.; music director and conductor of Bach Society of St. Louis

Melissa Payton, executive director; principal singer at Bach Society of St. Louis

Related Event

What: Bach Society of St. Louis Christmas Candlelight Concert

When: Dec.19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

More information

