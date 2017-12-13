 Thursday: Bach Society of St. Louis’ Christmas Candlelight Concert highlights Handel’s ‘Messiah’ | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Bach Society of St. Louis’ Christmas Candlelight Concert highlights Handel’s ‘Messiah’

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the Bach Society of St. Louis' Christmas Candlelight Concert and its new Christmas CD.

The Bach Society Chorus & Orchestra will present Handel’s “Messiah” and other Christmas carols and will be joined by the St. Louis Children’s Choirs as well as soprano Sari Gruber, mezzo-soprano Martha J. Hart and tenor Scott Kennebeck.

Joining Don Marsh for the discussion will be:

  • Dennis Sparger, D.M.A.; music director and conductor of Bach Society of St. Louis
  • Melissa Payton, executive director; principal singer at Bach Society of St. Louis

What: Bach Society of St. Louis Christmas Candlelight Concert
When: Dec.19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

