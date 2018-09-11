Thursday: Celebrating Boulevard’s 100th issue

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For nearly 35 years now, Boulevard magazine has been publishing works of fiction, poetry and nonfiction by both luminaries and emerging writers. Its hot-off-the-press 100th issue continues that tradition, offering readers a vibrant mix of contemporary literature penned by a wide range of writers.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the St. Louis-based literary magazine’s evolution and legacy since its founding in 1984.

Joining him for the discussion will be the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jessica Rogen, as well as celebrated writers Joyce Carol Oates and Carl Phillips.

Rogen started out at Boulevard in 2011 as its managing editor. In 2016, the magazine’s founding editor and publisher, Richard Burgin, selected Rogen for her current, expanded role.

Oates is an acclaimed American novelist, essayist and poet and has also been a champion of Boulevard since its beginnings. She’s published a number of pieces in it over the course of its history.

Phillips, who is an English professor at Washington University, has been referred to as “one of America’s most original, influential, and productive of lyric poets.” Two of his poems appear in the 100th issue of Boulevard.

