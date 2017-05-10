Thursday: Checking in with leaders of Forward Through Ferguson, Rebeccah Bennet and Zack Boyers

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Forward Through Ferguson is the organization that grew out of the Ferguson Commission, which was created by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon in response to events that unfolded in Ferguson following the police shooting death of Michael Brown in August of 2014.

The group is now tasked with promoting the goals set out by the Ferguson Commission in 189 policy recommendations made on Sept. 14, 2015.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Forward Through Ferguson’s newly-appointed co-chairs Rebeccah Bennett and Zack Boyers about the organization’s priorities going forward and what they are working on.

