 Thursday: Checking in with leaders of Forward Through Ferguson, Rebeccah Bennet and Zack Boyers | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Checking in with leaders of Forward Through Ferguson, Rebeccah Bennet and Zack Boyers

By 1 hour ago
  • Rebeccah Bennett and Zack Boyers will join St. Louis on the Air tomorrow to discsuss what Forward Through Ferguson is working on.
    Rebeccah Bennett and Zack Boyers will join St. Louis on the Air tomorrow to discsuss what Forward Through Ferguson is working on.
    Lindy Drew / Forward Through Ferguson

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Forward Through Ferguson is the organization that grew out of the Ferguson Commission, which was created by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon in response to events that unfolded in Ferguson following the police shooting death of Michael Brown in August of 2014.

The group is now tasked with promoting the goals set out by the Ferguson Commission in 189 policy recommendations made on Sept. 14, 2015.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Forward Through Ferguson’s newly-appointed co-chairs Rebeccah Bennett and Zack Boyers about the organization’s priorities going forward and what they are working on.

Do you have a question you’d like to ask about Forward Through Ferguson? Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org, call 314-382-8255 during the noon hour or tweet us at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Forward Through Ferguson
Ferguson Commission
Ferguson

Related Content

Faith leaders ally in pilgrimage to build trust among St. Louisans over Memorial Day weekend

By 3 hours ago
Archbishop Robert Carlson, Brother Emile of the Taizé Community and Rev. Starsky Wilson joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss an upcoming pilgrimage in St. Louis over Memorial Day weekend.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Several years ago, the archbishop of St. Louis, Robert Carlson, had a discussion with a group of black pastors about an idea for people of different races, ethnicities and backgrounds to come together and talk to each other. Unfortunately, that effort failed.

And then, events unfolded in Ferguson. After the police shooting death of Michael Brown and the protests that followed, Carlson said, “I knew in my heart that we needed to get people to sit down and talk to each other, to understand and to know one another.”

With election behind them, Knowles and Jones pledge a united front in Ferguson

By Apr 18, 2017
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles takes the oath of office at Ferguson City Hall Tuesday night.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles and Councilwoman Ella Jones made something perfectly clear Tuesday night: The city’s mayoral election is over, and there’s no schism between the two elected officials.

St. Louis mayor-elect plucks leader of two post-Ferguson policy-related groups

By Apr 17, 2017
Forward Through Ferguson's Nicole Hudson is joining St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson's administration.
Photo courtesy of Nicole Hudson I Lindy Drew

St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson has hired a woman who’s twice worked to help institute policy changes in Ferguson after Michael Brown’s 2014 shooting death.

Behind the Headlines: Nicole Hudson, Chris King discuss shakeups in the city as Krewson takes office

By Apr 21, 2017
Nicole Hudson has recently accepted a position as senior policy advisor to Lyda Krewson, directing racial equity and priority initiatives.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines” with St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at some of the top news stories of the week.

This week, for the first time in 16 years, St. Louis saw the inauguration of a new mayor: Lyda Krewson. She also happens to be the city’s first female mayor ever.

Loading...