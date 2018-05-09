Thursday: A conversation with jazz vocalist Denise Thimes as Mother’s Day concert approaches

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with St. Louis jazz great Denise Thimes about her upcoming Mother's Day concert.

Set for Sunday evening (May 13) at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Touhill Performing Arts Center, it will benefit the Mildred Thimes Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, which the vocalist founded and named in remembrance of her mother two decades ago.

Along with Thimes, who has recently performed in Chicago and New York, featured musicians in the concert will include Matthew Whitaker – a rising-star, 16-year-old pianist – as well as saxophonist Antonio Hart and tenor Jermaine Smith.

Related Event

What: Denise Thimes & Friends Special Mother’s Day Concert

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13, 2018

Where: Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL (1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121)

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.