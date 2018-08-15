Thursday: A conversation on sports, race and the law

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with attorney Mitch Margo, the Missouri Valley Conference’s general counsel about the legal aspects of employer policies regarding protests, especially by team sports players, and the racial implications of them.

Margo is also the author of "Black Hearts White Minds."

Have a question or comment? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.