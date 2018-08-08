Thursday: A conversation with St. Louis County’s next prosecutor, Wesley Bell

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Wesley Bell.

Bell is set to become St. Louis County’s first African-American prosecutor following his victory Tuesday in the Democratic primary, as St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann reported earlier this week.

Bell beat longtime incumbent St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, whose office handled the case of Darren Wilson, the former Ferguson officer who shot Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014.

