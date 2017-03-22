 Thursday: Discussing the pros and cons of Proposition 2, covering the use tax for stadium funding | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Discussing the pros and cons of Proposition 2, covering the use tax for stadium funding

  • Ahead of the April 4 elections in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis on the Air will host several pro/con discussions about ballot measures with a proponent and opponent of the measure at hand.
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday, St. Louis on the Air will host a moderated conversation about Proposition 2, one of the ballot measures that City of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

Proposition 2, which most people equate with funding for a soccer stadium in St. Louis, is dependent on the passage of Proposition 1, a one half of one percent (.05%) sales tax. Should Proposition 1 pass, Proposition 2 proposes that the use tax derived from that sales tax paid by businesses on out-of-state purchases would be used for a portion of the construction costs for a multipurpose stadium for soccer, amateur sports, concerts and community events as well as minority job training and business development programs.

We will hear from one proponent and one opponent of the measure. Jack Coatar, 7th Ward alderman, will represent the “pro” side of the argument and Megan Ellyia Green, 15th Ward alderman, will represent the “con” side of the argument.

After the program, you’ll find a summary of those arguments below.

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

(Proposed by Ordinance) Shall the use tax paid by businesses on out-of-state purchases and derived from the one half of one percent increased use tax, which corresponds to approval and levy of an Economic Development Sales Tax in the City of St. Louis, be used for the purposes of minority job training and business development programs, and a portion of construction costs, but not construction cost overruns, of a multipurpose stadium for soccer, local amateur sports, concerts and community events? A use tax is the equivalent of a sales tax on purchases from out-of-state sellers by in-state buyers and on certain taxable business transactions for which a sales tax is not levied. No taxpayer is subject to a sales tax and a use tax on the same transaction. The City shall be required to make available to the public an audited comprehensive financial report detailing the management and use of the portion of the funds each year.

Do you have questions about how Proposition 2 would work? Send us an email or tweet us your question and we’ll try to ask: talk@stlpublicradio.org or @STLonAir.

Also on Thursday, we'll hear about Proposition A. You can find information about that segment here.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

