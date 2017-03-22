Thursday: Discussing the pros and cons of Proposition A, regarding the Recorder of Deeds office

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday, St. Louis on the Air will host a moderated conversation about Proposition A, one of the ballot measures that City of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

Proposition A is a proposed amendment to the City Charter. The proposition would abolish the Office of the Recorder of Deeds and consolidate the functions of that office in that of the Assessor’s office. The savings from such consolidation would be put into a fund known as “the police body-worn camera fund.” Money from that fund would go to the purchase and use of police body-worn cameras for the Metropolitan Police Department.

We will hear from one proponent and one opponent of the measure. Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed will represent the “pro” side of the argument and St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Sharon Carpenter will represent the “con” side of the argument.

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

(Proposed by Initiative Petition) A proposed ordinance submitting to the registered voters of the City of St. Louis an amendment to Article XV of the City Charter repealing Sections 4 and 5 and enacting in lieu thereof four new sections, Sections 4, 4a, 4b and 5, the purpose of which is to abolish the Office of Recorder of Deeds and consolidate the functions of that office with that of the Assessor, and place any realized cost savings in a special fund known as "the police body-worn camera fund" dedicated to the purchase and use of police body-worn cameras by the city Metropolitan Police Department subject to appropriation from the fund by the Board of Aldermen for the express purpose of the fund (the full text of which is available at all polling places).

