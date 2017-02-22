Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Discussing the recent spate of threats, actions against the Jewish community in St. Louis

By 1 hour ago
  • Many headstones remained toppled over Tuesday morning as crews worked to re-set them.
    Over the weekend, some 150 headstones were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the state of Missouri, Chesed Shel Emeth in University City. Many headstones remained toppled over Tuesday morning as crews worked to re-set them.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a discussion with local Jewish community leaders about the recent spate of threats and actions against the Jewish community in St. Louis and what antisemitism looks like today.

Over the weekend, some 150 headstones were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the state of Missouri, Chesed Shel Emeth in University City. The story has reached national attention, with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Vice President Mike Pence visiting the cemetery on Wednesday.

Last month, the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur was evacuated after a bomb threat there that was part of a wave of bomb threats across the country.

Jewish Community Centers across the country have again received another wave of such threats this Monday. While St. Louis’ center was not targeted this time, the JCC Association of North America told NPR that, in total, there have been 69 threats at 54 JCCs, in 27 states and a Canadian province, including previous threats on Jan. 9, 18 and 31, as well as 11 threats by telephone on Monday.

Such threats against the Jewish community have persisted for a long time. On Thursday, joining us to discuss this new spate of threats and actions will be:

  • Karen Aroesty, Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League, Missouri and Southern Illinois
  • Andrew Rehfeld, President & CEO, Jewish Federation of St. Louis
  • Lynne Wittels, President & CEO, Jewish Community Center

Have you experienced antisemitism in St. Louis? Share your perspective with us at talk@stlpublicradio.org or call during the program at 314-382-8255.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Anti-Defamation League
Jewish Federation of St. Louis
Jewish Community Center
Jewish cemetery

Related Content

Even when the act is hateful, it can be tough to pursue a hate crime

By Dec 30, 2016
Karen Aroesty is the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the weeks after the presidential election, the Southern Poverty Law Center collected reports of more than 1,000 hate-related incidents from across the United States. Fifteen of those incidents happened in Missouri. In the St. Louis region, local reports detailed verbal taunts and harassment based on the victim’s perceived race or religion. Many people might conflate hate incidents with hate crimes, but most reports following Nov.

Local social-justice organizations see surge of volunteers and money after Trump election

By Nov 25, 2016
Drummers from the Sunshine Cultural Arts Center perform at the Diversity Awareness Partnership's annual fundraising dinner, held November 9, 2016, the day after the 2016 election.
Provided | Diversity Awareness Partnership

Some St. Louisans who are upset with the outcome of the presidential election are putting their money — and their time — where their mouths are.

Following the victory of Republican president-elect Donald Trump, they’re plan to donate to local social-justice organizations — and volunteer.

The local Diversity Awareness Partnership, for example, noticed an immediate effect when it held  its annual fundraising dinner the night after the election. The education group took in $12,000— twice as much as last year — and signed up 100 first-time volunteers for its Connect program, rather than the usual 10 to 15.

Early prejudice prevention: Temple Israel parents and preschoolers learn how to talk about diversity

By Sep 18, 2016
Doug and Drew Patchin mix paint to match Drew's skin tone before making a handprint at Temple Israel Sunday, Sept. 18 2016.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

A Jewish preschool in Creve Coeur is taking a proactive approach to talking about diversity.

Over the past few months teachers and parents with Temple Israel’s Deutsch Early Childhood Center have taken part in anti-bias workshops taught by the Anti-Defamation League.

The latest on Sunday brought the preschoolers into the mix.

How do the routes we take every day contribute to oppression? A conversation with Tabari Coleman

By Sep 21, 2016
Tabari Coleman
Tabari Coleman

Tabari Coleman is not originally from St. Louis. His father was in the Air Force and the family traveled all over the country and even to Guam with him.

“I had the chance to be around a whole bunch of different cultures,” Coleman told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “[St. Louis] is more segregated than any place I’ve lived.”