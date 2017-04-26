Thursday: Discussing an UMSL play inspired by former UM Interim Pres. Middleton’s great grandfather

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This weekend will be the last for a performance of “My Country: A Devised Work,” a play presented by the UMSL Theatre and Cinema Arts, which was inspired by Sam Beadle’s poem “My Country.”

Beadle was the first black lawyer in Mississippi and the great grandfather of former interim University of Missouri System President Michael Middleton.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Middleton and from the play’s Director Matthew Kerns, who is also the director of community engagement and programming for Grand Center, Inc.

Middleton has previously reflected on the poem his great grandfather wrote.

Related Event

What: “My County: A Devised Work:

When: April 28-29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Kranzberg Arts Center

More information.

