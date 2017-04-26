 Thursday: Discussing an UMSL play inspired by former UM Interim Pres. Middleton’s great grandfather | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Discussing an UMSL play inspired by former UM Interim Pres. Middleton’s great grandfather

By 1 hour ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The poster for "My Country."
Credit UMSL

This weekend will be the last for a performance of “My Country: A Devised Work,” a play presented by the UMSL Theatre and Cinema Arts, which was inspired by Sam Beadle’s poem “My Country.”

Beadle was the first black lawyer in Mississippi and the great grandfather of former interim University of Missouri System President Michael Middleton.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Middleton and from the play’s Director Matthew Kerns, who is also the director of community engagement and programming for Grand Center, Inc.

Middleton has previously reflected on the poem his great grandfather wrote.

Related Event

What: “My County: A Devised Work:

When: April 28-29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Kranzberg Arts Center

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Mike Middleton
University of Missouri System
UMSL
Arts

Related Content

Singaporean filmmaker Mabel Gan brings her talents to St. Louis with children’s film festival

By Feb 6, 2017
Singaporean filmmaker Mabel Gan has brought a version of the International Children's Film Festival she started in Singapore to St. Louis.
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

There’s a new film festival in town, this time focused on films made by and for children. It is called the Big Eyes, Big Minds St. Louis International Children’s Film Festival and it is spearheaded by Singaporean filmmaker and festival director Mabel Gan.

“When I think of kids, I think of big eyes, big minds because they have bigger eyes and there is so much potential for their minds to grow,” Gan told St. Louis on the Air contributor Steve Potter on Monday’s program.

St. Louis’ Black Rep celebrates the opening of its 40th anniversary season with Midwest premiere

By Sep 9, 2016
Linda Kennedy and Alicia Like joined "St. Louis on the Air" to discuss "Miss Julie, Clarissa and John."
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This week marks the opening of the St. Louis Black Repertory Company’s 40th anniversary season with the Midwest premiere of “Miss Julie, Clarissa & John,” a play by Mark Clayton Southers.

The Black Rep’s founder and producing director Ron Himes, actress Alicia Like and artistic associate Linda Kennedy joined St. Louis on the Air on Friday to discuss the production and the rest of the season. 

Local artists teach kids how performance and visual art can squash conflict

By Jul 31, 2016
Two child hands pass red and green string through a fence
Provided | Intersect Arts Center

Sarah Bernhardt was seeing a lot of conflict in her south St. Louis neighborhood — moving between day-to-day destinations, and between the kids in her after-school arts program.

Wanting to help foster understanding between young people and their communities, Bernhardt started the Resolve Youth Art Camp for Violence Prevention. It begins Monday at the Intersect Arts Center, 3630 Ohio Ave., where she is the director.

Berhardt and her team of instructors will teach 8- to 14-year-olds how to use dance, photography, and hip-hop to avoid violence in their daily lives.

PNC Bank to give $1 million more in Arts Alive grants over next 4 years

By Oct 17, 2016
Common Thread Contemporary Dance Company

PNC Bank will distribute $1 million over the next four years to help fund arts groups in the St. Louis region.

The grants, part of PNC's Arts Alive funding initiative, have a larger focus than just keeping organizations afloat in the short term.  They aim to inspire lasting programs that reinvigorate arts organizations.

Since 2011, the Arts Alive program has distributed $2 million to established theater companies, museums and dance companies. Recipients include Dance St. Louis, Opera Theater of St. Louis and The Muny. 