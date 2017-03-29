Thursday: A discussion with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Even though St. Louis County is gearing up for some major votes come April 4, the St. Louis County Executive seat, currently held by Steve Stenger, is not one of the positions up for re-election this time around.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will check in with Stenger about how his tenure as St. Louis County Executive is going, two years into the position.

On the table for discussion:

MetroLink expansion

Soccer in the region

Anticipated relationship with the City of St. Louis’ next mayor

Cooperation between the city and county

Efforts in workforce development and prescription drug monitoring

Have a specific question you’d like to ask Stenger? We’ll share it. Email us at talk@stlpublicradio.org, tweet @STLonAir, or call us at 314-382-8255 during the noon hour.

