Thursday: Employing St. Louis’ youth

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by representatives from a St. Louis non-profit dedicated to helping 16 to 24-year-olds from targeted city and county neighborhoods land summer jobs. The organization’s name is STL Youth Jobs.

Joining the program:

Hillary Frey, Executive Director, STL Youth Jobs

Maria Clay, participant, STL Youth Jobs

Melanie Kenny, Human Resources Director, Baileys Restaurants

