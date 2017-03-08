Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Employing St. Louis’ youth

By 1 hour ago

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by representatives from a St. Louis non-profit dedicated to helping 16 to 24-year-olds from targeted city and county neighborhoods land summer jobs. The organization’s name is STL Youth Jobs.

Joining the program:

  • Hillary Frey, Executive Director, STL Youth Jobs
  • Maria Clay, participant, STL Youth Jobs
  • Melanie Kenny, Human Resources Director, Baileys Restaurants

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Employment
Youth Employment

Related Content

Teens and other St. Louisans get money for projects to make city a better place

By Oct 16, 2016
Participants in the Good Journey Development Foundation with mentors and instructors
The Good Journey Development Foundation

If you want to come up with a good idea for teen lives, why not ask a teenager?

That’s what a group called The Good Journey Development Foundation does. A group of 13-to-17-year-olds brainstormed a plan for a center offering employment and education tips, along with life-skills training.

Good Journey recently received $300 in seed money for the project from another organization called Better Billion, working to make St. Louis a better place to live.

On Monday morning, St.  Louisans can hear from the Good Journey kids and other Better Billion winners at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting.

Unemployment picture remains cloudy for this year's graduates

By May 13, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Congrats, 2013 grads!

(Pause)

Who has a job?

Emily Huck does. Huck, 22, who will graduate next weekend from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, said she is relieved to have found a job. She will be returning to St. Louis to work in business management at a fitness center.

The 5-year mark: Unemployed are struggling with the new realities of the job market

By Sep 20, 2013
St. Louis Beacon graphic | 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Five years after the financial crisis triggered massive job-letting across the nation, analysts say recovery in the jobs sector has been uneven -- just as it has been in the overall economy.

"A lot depends on who you work for and what your occupation is. You don’t see much of a recovery if you have traditionally worked in lower-skilled jobs, even those that pay relatively well. Those are the jobs that are either disappearing or companies just aren’t doing any hiring,’’ said Russ Signorino, a longtime St. Louis labor analyst. “If you don’t have the education or type of experience that employers are looking for, you are really having a tough time finding work that pays middle-income wages or higher. It’s difficult for a lot of people.”