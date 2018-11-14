Thursday: Former St. Louis reporter to discuss covering Syria-Lebanon border, reporting in war zone

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Former KSDK reporter Farrah Fazal’s career as an investigative journalist has transported her from her Midwest home to conflict zones in Somalia, Bosnia and Pakistan. Most recently, her work took her to the Middle East, where she covered Syrian refugees crossing the border into Lebanon.

On Thursday's St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Fazal about being a journalist on the border and about refugee resettlement in Syria and beyond.

Now an investigative reporter at KSTP in Minneapolis, Fazal’s extensive local and international work as a reporter and an advocate on behalf of journalists and refugees has been recognized widely.

