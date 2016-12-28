Thursday: Getting to know the ‘Colorful Characters of St. Louis’ with author Jim Merkel

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis has a colorful past filled with interesting characters, so it makes sense that local author Jim Merkel would turn his next literary sights on the people that made St. Louis what it is today.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Merkel will discuss his book, “Colorful Characters of St. Louis” with host Don Marsh.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.