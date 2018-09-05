Thursday: Grappling with clergy sexual abuse in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A Mass of Reparation at the Cathedral Basilica is scheduled Friday for victims of clergy sexual abuse after a report revealed more than 300 cases of sexual abuse by priests in Pennsylvania.

In the Catholic tradition, reparations are due through prayer or devotion to amend for one’s sins and the sins of others.

The recent report also sparked a review of the Archdiocese of St. Louis by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with two members of the archdiocese about the plans for the mass as well as how the Church handles such claims locally.

Sandra Price is the executive director for the Office of Child and Youth Protection and Carol Brescia is the Victim Assistance Coordinator.

The discussion will also contain the perspective of a member from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

