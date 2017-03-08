Thursday: Harris-Stowe State University President discusses recent visit with President Trump

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

By now, you know the uproar over the photo: Kellyanne Conway with her feet on the Oval Office couch. While Conway has asserted she meant no disrespect, a huge amount of attention was diverted to that moment from what the actual event was about: A meeting of leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with President Donald Trump.

What were they meeting about and what did they discuss? Harris-Stowe State University President Dwaun Warmack knows intimately: he was in the room (and, indeed, in the now-infamous picture) to meet with President Trump.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order related to HBCUs. The order moves the governance of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to direct supervision from the White House. Every president before Trump has also signed executive orders related to HBCUs, pledging support for the financially stressed institutions. We’ll talk about how this executive order differs and does not differ from its predecessors.

