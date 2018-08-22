Thursday: Historic USS Missouri battleship undergoing renovations, preparing for WWII anniversary

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the history and current status of the USS Missouri, the famous battleship that was the site of the Japanese surrender during World War II.

Joining him for the discussion will be Mike Carr, the president and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, the organization responsible for preserving the battleship and operating it as an interactive museum.

Beginning in 2019, the association will begin commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. In addition, the U.S. Navy recently granted the USS Missouri a 25-year lease on the pier in Pearl Harbor and various renovations to the ship are underway.

