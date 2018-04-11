 Thursday: How parents can have critical conversations about opioid addiction with youth | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: How parents can have critical conversations about opioid addiction with youth

By Lara Hamdan 19 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the ongoing opioid crisis and a new effort that seeks to foster critical conversations between parents and young people. Joining the discussion will be the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse executive director Howard Weissman and director of prevention education Nichole Dawsey.

Dawsey is to succeed Weissman as executive director after his retirement in May, 2018.

Do you have any questions about discussing opioid addiction in the family? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

Opioids

