Thursday: How will Facebook’s newsfeed changes affect users and media organizations?

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how users will experience new changes on Facebook and how media organizations such as St. Louis Public Radio and NPR are dealing with the changes.

Facebook announced that it plans to prioritize content shared by friends and family, and de-emphasize content from publishers.

Joining the discussion will be:

Lindsay Toler, St. Louis Public Radio engagement producer

Amber Hinsley, associate professor of communication at Saint Louis University

Sara Goo, managing editor at NPR who oversees digital strategy

