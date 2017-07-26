 Thursday: July 27 marks 100 days in office for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. She joins us in-studio. | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: July 27 marks 100 days in office for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. She joins us in-studio.

By 6 hours ago
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

July 27 marks the 100th day in office for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

She will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh in-studio for the full hour on Thursday, discussing her accomplishments thus far, missed opportunities and what challenges she foresees ahead.

Can’t tune in at noon? Never fear. We’ll post the audio and a summary of the conversation here after the show. We’ll also broadcast the conversation on Facebook Live, which you can find on St. Louis Public Radio’s Facebook page here.

Have a question for Mayor Krewson? You can comment on the Facebook Live feed, tweet us at @STLonAir, email talk@stlpublicradio.org, or give us a call during the noon hour at 314-382-8255.

