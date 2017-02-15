Thursday: The legacy of Japanese American internment, 75 years after the executive order was signed

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Sunday, February 19 marks 75 years since President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 in 1942, which cleared the way for the internment of Japanese Americans from the West Coast of the United States during World War II.

By June of 1942, more than 110,000 Japanese Americans were forced to leave behind their belongings, property and livelihoods to be relocated to internment camps across the country.

During that time, some Japanese Americans were able to find shelter at inland university programs that would sponsor them away from the internment camps. One such institution was Washington University in St. Louis.

In 1944, when the internment orders were lifted, many Japanese Americans who were interned in camps in Arkansas came to St. Louis in search of a new life.

Related: 75 years later: St. Louis memories of the Pearl Harbor attacks, the ‘date which will live in infamy’

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air with guest host Stephanie Lecci, we’re devoting our entire program to looking back at this dark period of American history. We’ll hear from several guests with personal and historical understanding of the years of Japanese American internment.

Joining the program:

Rebecca Copeland, Professor of Japanese Language & Literature, Washington University.

Rob Maesaka, a drama teacher and playwright at Wydown Middle School who is in the process of digitally archiving oral histories of St. Louisans who were interned. He is also working on a play about Japanese Internment, a follow-up to his 2015 play “White to Gray” about Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor.

Suzanne Sakahara, a retired Lindenwood University professor who, at age six, was sent with her family to live in an internment camp in California away from their home in Vashon, Washington. Her parents would eventually be sponsored by a St. Louis family to live outside of the internment camp.

Dick Henmi, a retired local architect whose story of that time period spans from internment in California to studying architecture at Washington University to being drafted into the military to transport German POWs back to Germany at the end of World War II.

Do you have memories of this period of time? We want to hear them. Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org, tweet us at @STLonAir or give us a call during the noon hour at 314-382-8255.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.