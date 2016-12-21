Related Program: 
Thursday: Legal Roundtable — Voter fraud, Missouri Supreme Court replacement and more

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable will return, this time to address pressing issues of the law while also looking back at the big legal news of 2016 and looking forward to 2017.

Other topics will also be discussed, including issues of voter fraud, the replacement for Judge Richard Teitelman on the Missouri Supreme Court, the St. Louis charter school suit, and more.

Joining the panel this time around:

  • William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University
  • Mike Wolff, J.D., Dean, Saint Louis University School of Law

