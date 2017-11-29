Thursday: LGBTQ advocacy group PROMO addresses coverage of trans people in media

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss LGBTQ advocacy with Missouri’s state-wide LGBTQ group, PROMO. They will also address reporting done on the recent violence against transgender people in Missouri and appropriate language to use when talking about trans people.

Joining him for discussion will be:

Katie Stuckenschneider, communications director of PROMO

Steph Perkins, executive director of PROMO

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.