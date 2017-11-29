 Thursday: LGBTQ advocacy group PROMO addresses coverage of trans people in media | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: LGBTQ advocacy group PROMO addresses coverage of trans people in media

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss LGBTQ advocacy with Missouri’s state-wide LGBTQ group, PROMO. They will also address reporting done on the recent violence against transgender people in Missouri and appropriate language to use when talking about trans people.

Joining him for discussion will be:

  • Katie Stuckenschneider, communications director of PROMO
  • Steph Perkins, executive director of PROMO

PROMO

