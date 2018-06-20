Thursday: LGBTQ mental health issues and resources

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

While LGBTQ Pride Month is typically a time for celebration among the local LGBTQ community, mourning has also marked this year’s observance as several St. Louis-area residents have died by suicide and overdose in the wake of national news of celebrity deaths.

Mental health is a critical issue for all. Yet LGBTQ individuals are almost three times more likely to experience mental illness than their heterosexual peers due to discrimination and stigma, according to National Alliance on Mental Illness.

On Thursday’s episode of “St. Louis on the Air,” host Don Marsh will discuss mental health issues and resources for the LGBTQ community with Steph Perkins, executive director of PROMO, Emily Klamer, clinical mental health counselor at Diversified Health & Wellness, and Curtis Galloway, executive director of One Million Kids for Equality and conversion therapy survivor.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text “HOME” to 741741 for free 24/7 support from the Crisis Text Line.

