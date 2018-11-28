Thursday: Local couple serves up authentic Thai cuisine at Dogtown dinner parties

This segment will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Heather Hughes of Sauce Magazine will introduce host Don Marsh to a local couple bringing the flavors of Thailand to their Dogtown bungalow.

Ekkachai Danwanichakul and Chelsie Hellige are the chefs and organizers behind Spirit House, a popup dinner party held right at the married couple’s dining-room table.

After the duo unsuccessfully attempted to find restaurants in St. Louis that adequately captured the authentic flavors of Danwanichakul’s native Thailand, they decided to start making and serving traditional dishes in their own home. They prepare dishes on a weekly or biweekly basis, and they announce calls for reservations via Instagram and email.

