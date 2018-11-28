 Thursday: Local couple serves up authentic Thai cuisine at Dogtown dinner parties | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Local couple serves up authentic Thai cuisine at Dogtown dinner parties

By 29 minutes ago

This segment will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Heather Hughes of Sauce Magazine will introduce host Don Marsh to a local couple bringing the flavors of Thailand to their Dogtown bungalow.

Ekkachai Danwanichakul and Chelsie Hellige are the chefs and organizers behind Spirit House, a popup dinner party held right at the married couple’s dining-room table.

After the duo unsuccessfully attempted to find restaurants in St. Louis that adequately captured the authentic flavors of Danwanichakul’s native Thailand, they decided to start making and serving traditional dishes in their own home. They prepare dishes on a weekly or biweekly basis, and they announce calls for reservations via Instagram and email.

Have a question for our guests? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex HeuerEvie HemphillLara Hamdan and Xandra Ellin give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Sound Bites
Sauce Magazine
Thai
Food

Related Content

The best new St. Louis restaurants this October

By Oct 10, 2018
Logan Ely is the chef-owner of Savage.
Michelle Volansky | Sauce Magazine

Looking for some new cuisine to kick off the fall?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed some of St. Louis’s best new restaurants with our partners from Sauce Magazine.

Joining him for the culinary conversation were Sauce’s managing editor Heather Hughes and staff writer Matt Sorrell.

Must-visit restaurants for September

By Sep 5, 2018
Sauce recommends the the seared scallop dish on a bed of chopped summer squash, corn, tomato and lemon verbena from Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, Illinois.
Photo courtesy of Sauce Magazine

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with Sauce Magazine’s Heather Hughes and Matt Sorrell about new restaurants to try during the month of September.

On their list are these six restaurants: