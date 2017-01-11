Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Local education non-profit aims to get teachers more visibly in students’ homes

By 46 minutes ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about the efforts of HOMEWORKS! The Teacher Home Visit Program. The non-profit works to enable teachers and parents to work together to help increase students' success.

Joining the program:

  • Karen Kalish, Founder and CEO, HOMEWORKS! The Teacher Home Visit Program
  • Chancey Granger, Principal, Southeast Middle School in the Hazelwood School District
  • Karen Evans, Teacher, Patrick Henry Elementary Schools in St. Louis Public Schools

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Home Works The Teacher Home Visit Program
Education
Karen Kalish