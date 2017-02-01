Thursday: The local impacts of President Trump’s executive order on immigration, refugees

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sent the lives of many into chaos.

Titled “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States,” his order halted immigration from seven countries (Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen) for 90 days and refugee admissions for 120 days. Syrian refugees, however, are barred from entry into the United States until further notice.

The order sparked a wave of protests and lawsuits around the country, including here in St. Louis. While many are calling it a “Muslim ban” because it bars people from entering the country from countries with majority Muslim populations, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has asserted it is no such thing.

How is this order impacting St. Louis immigrant, refugee, and Muslim communities? On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the situation with several local stakeholders and hear from those directly impacted by the executive order.

Joining the program:

Faizan Syed, Executive Director, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Saint Louis

Anna Crosslin, President and CEO, International Institute of St. Louis

Jessica Mayo, Co-Director, Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project

Are you impacted by President Trump's executive order on immigration? Tell us through this Google Form. You can also email us at talk@stlpublicradio or leave us a voicemail at (314) 329-4937. We may use your your response on the air.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.