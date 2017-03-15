Thursday: Money and politics — does Missouri’s ethics system need to change?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Earlier this month, the spotlight was cast on the brand new nonprofit called A New Missouri Inc. Formed by Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign treasurer, the group’s focus will be to advocate for the governor’s policy agenda. Its nonprofit status assigned by the IRS means that A New Missouri can take unlimited contributions and it does not have to release information about who gave those contributions.

This raises questions about so-called “dark money,” political contributions and ethics in the state of Missouri. It should be noted that Greitens himself ran on a campaign that included promises of ethics reform at the state capitol.

Does Missouri’s ethic system need to change or can it be maintained with a few tweaks? What responsibilities do politicians hold in regard to financial transparency with their constituents?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’re discussing the role of money in politics and if ethical standards need to change. Joining the program to discuss this monumental issue:

Richard Hasen, Ph.D., Professor, University of California Irvine

Wally Siewert, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Ethics in Public Life, University of Missouri-St.. Louis

Patrick Ishmael, Director of Gov. Accountability, Show Me Institute

Related Event

What: UMSL Center for Ethics in Public Life Presents "Ethics, Money and Politics" Conference

When: Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Millennium Student Center Century Rooms on UMSL Campus

More information.

