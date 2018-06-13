Thursday: Navigating the Gateway City’s layered history

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

NiNi Harris’ latest book, “This Used To Be St. Louis,” explores the many layers of history undergirding downtown St. Louis.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with the locally based author and historian about the new volume.

They’ll discuss her observations of the city’s past and how each layer of history has left its imprint on St. Louis.

Related Event

What: Reading by NiNi Harris

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10

Where: St. Louis Public Library (Carpenter branch)

