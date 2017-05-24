Thursday: New exhibit on ancient Egypt set to open this week at the Saint Louis Science Center

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Egyptologist Bob Brier will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss a new exhibit opening at the Saint Louis Science Center.

The exhibit puts guests in the shoes of archeologist Howard Carter when he discovers King Tutankhamun tomb and features recreations of many other artifacts.

“The Discovery of King Tut” opens May 27 and runs through January 7.

Related Event

What: “The Discovery of King Tut” at the Saint Louis Science Center

When: May 27 – January 7

Where: Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.