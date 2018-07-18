Thursday: NPR political commentator Cokie Roberts discusses pioneering women, news of the day

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with NPR and ABC News political commentator Cokie Roberts. Her analysis is heard as part of NPR’s Morning Edition.

Roberts is the author of many books including “Extending America’s Promise: Pioneering Women with Cokie Roberts.”

Roberts will be presenting Thursday night at the Missouri History Museum at an event that’s also presented in collaboration with the Society of the Sacred Heart.

Related Event

What: Missouri History Museum and Society of the Sacred Heart present "Extending America’s Promise: Pioneering Women with Cokie Roberts"

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018

Where: Des Lee Auditorium, Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112

