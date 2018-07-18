 Thursday: NPR political commentator Cokie Roberts discusses pioneering women, news of the day | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: NPR political commentator Cokie Roberts discusses pioneering women, news of the day

By 18 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with NPR and ABC News political commentator Cokie Roberts. Her analysis is heard as part of NPR’s Morning Edition.

Roberts is the author of many books including “Extending America’s Promise: Pioneering Women with Cokie Roberts.”

Roberts will be presenting Thursday night at the Missouri History Museum at an event that’s also presented in collaboration with the Society of the Sacred Heart.

Related Event

What: Missouri History Museum and Society of the Sacred Heart present "Extending America’s Promise: Pioneering Women with Cokie Roberts"
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018
Where: Des Lee Auditorium, Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112
More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lallygive you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Related Content

New Children's Book Illustrates The Influential Women Who Helped Found Our Nation

By Camille Phillips Mar 10, 2014
Courtesy HarperCollins

At the time of the American Revolution, married women in America were not even allowed to own property, let alone vote. Because women did not sign the Declaration of Independence, serve as generals in the war, or get elected to public office, they are not often mentioned in the history of the time.

But despite their lack of official roles, there were women who helped found our nation through their words and deeds, and through their association with the men who have become known as our Founding Fathers.