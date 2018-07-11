Thursday: Plant-based lifestyles grow on St. Louisans; Wash U summit July 14

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

While in 2014 just 1 percent of U.S. consumers claimed to be vegan, in 2017, about 6 percent made that claim. With a 600 percent increase in just three years, and plant-based options becoming more commonplace on menus even here in the Midwest, it is safe to say that this diet trend is not just a fad – it’s here to stay.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with two organizers of the upcoming plant-based nutrition summit at Washington University. Dr. James Loomis is the medical director of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine at Barnard Medical Center in Washington D.C. and spent time prior in St. Louis at St. Luke’s Hospital and Wash U. Caryn Dugan is the owner of STL VegGirl, a resource for plant-based wellness and nutrition.

Also joining Marsh will be two editors from Sauce Magazine – Catherine Klene and Heather Hughes – for the dirt on the best veg-friendly food in town. Additionally, they’ll give an update on what restaurants are on their radar this month.

Related Event:

What: Plant-Based Nutrition Summit

When: Saturday, July 14, 2018

Where: Washington University (1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis)

