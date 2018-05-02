Thursday: Racism, segregation and prejudice at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how people of color were treated unfairly at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis.

The 16th Annual Mary Meachum event is May 5 and will chronicle the stories of people of color who primarily were at the World’s Fair as either a worker or as part of a display.

Joining Marsh will be Angela da Silva, adjunct professor at Lindenwood University and president of the National Black Tourism Network.

Related Event

What: 16th Annual Mary Meachum Celebration "The Unfair Fair - Prejudice on the Pike"

When: 12:00 - 5:00 p.m., May 5, 2018

Where: Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing, St Louis Riverfront Trail, 28 E. Grand Ave., St. Louis, MO 63147

More information

