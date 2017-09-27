Thursday: Rev. Barry Lynn, outgoing director of Americans United for Separation of Church and State

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Rev. Barry Lynn, the outgoing executive director of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, will join host Don Marsh to discuss where the organization stands today. Lynn has served in the role for 25 years.

Related Event

What: Rev. Barry Lynn Farewell Tour

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hillman Hall at Washington University

More information.

