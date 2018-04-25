 Thursday: Serious shortages in availability of mental health-care access | St. Louis Public Radio

Thursday: Serious shortages in availability of mental health-care access

By Lara Hamdan 1 hour ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a new report finding serious shortages in availability of mental health-care access and coverage and how they might be addressed, including via a bill pending in the Missouri legislature.

Joining the discussion:

  • Jacqueline Hudson, director of advocacy at NAMI St. Louis
  • Michael Morrisonchief executive officer at Bridgeway Behavioral Health
  • Sita Diehl, author of "Nowhere to Turn—Findings from a Survey on Access to Mental Health and Addictions Treatment among Missouri Health Plan Beneficiaries"
  • Julie Oziah-Gideon, mother of opioid overdose victim

Related Event:

What: NAMIWalks St. Louis
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018
Where: Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Pl Dr., Chesterfield, MO 63017

Do you have any questions about mental health access in the region? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

