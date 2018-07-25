Thursday: St. Louis artists challenge body image standards

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As social media becomes increasingly pervasive in our society, so does the notion that our bodies are not what they should be. While media is only one factor that influences body image, a study by Common Sense Media found that more than 1 in 4 teens on social media stress about how they look when they post a picture online.

However, the same study noted that social media may also offer an opportunity to boost confidence. Additionally, a CNN article noted that “social media has allowed for real women to celebrate real body types.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the importance of cultivating a healthy body image and how to do that amid varying media messages with psychologist Jenna Budreau of Mind/Body/Soul Holistic Psychological Services.

Also joining the conversation will be two local women who are challenging the standards of acceptable beauty today. Marissa Southards is the creator of The Awakenings Project, which is focused on women empowerment through body positivity on social media. Dail Chambers is the founder of Yeyo Arts Collective, which dedicates itself to women’s art and topics surrounding women’s issues.

