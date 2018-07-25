 Thursday: St. Louis artists challenge body image standards | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: St. Louis artists challenge body image standards

By 37 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As social media becomes increasingly pervasive in our society, so does the notion that our bodies are not what they should be. While media is only one factor that influences body image, a study by Common Sense Media found that more than 1 in 4 teens on social media stress about how they look when they post a picture online.

However, the same study noted that social media may also offer an opportunity to boost confidence. Additionally, a CNN article noted that “social media has allowed for real women to celebrate real body types.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the importance of cultivating a healthy body image and how to do that amid varying media messages with psychologist Jenna Budreau of Mind/Body/Soul Holistic Psychological Services.

Also joining the conversation will be two local women who are challenging the standards of acceptable beauty today. Marissa Southards is the creator of The Awakenings Project, which is focused on women empowerment through body positivity on social media. Dail Chambers is the founder of Yeyo Arts Collective, which dedicates itself to women’s art and topics surrounding women’s issues.

Have a question or comment about the relationship between body image and social media? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Body Image
Marissa Southards
Dail Chambers
Jenna Budreau

Related Content

St. Louis Artist Uses Fiber Masks And Plastic Garbage Bags To Talk About Body Image

By Nov 13, 2014
'I'm Pretty' art by Grace Kubilius
Provided by Reese Gallery

The work of emerging fiber artist Grace Kubilius walks the walk while talking the talk. The conversation is about women and body image.

Like many young women, and all women, really, Kubilius has struggled with questions of appearance and what it means to be a woman.

“How do you sort of resolve that with what’s expected or what you think is expected of you?” Kubilius said.

Entertainer, St. Louis native Jenifer Lewis to make hometown appearance

By 41 minutes ago
Entertainer Jenifer Lewis will be in St. Louis Saturday, July 28, promoting her book "The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir."
Courtesy of Julia Walker

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.