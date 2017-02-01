Thursday: St. Louis-based creator of viral Twitter account @Stl_Manifest joins the program

Related Program: 
  • A St. Louis-based Jewish educator was one of the creators of the viral @Stl_manifest Twitter account, which recounted the lives of Jewish refugees turned away from the U.S. in 1939 aboard the M.S. St. Louis.
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis-based Jewish educator and technologist Russel Neiss recently co-created the viral @Stl_Manifest Twitter account, which could not have happened at a more poignant time. Over the past six days, the account has amassed over 70,000 followers. 

On Friday, January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the account began tweeting the 1939 manifest of the German transatlantic liner St. Louis. There were 937 passengers on that ship, which was traveling from Hamburg, Germany to Havana, Cuba. Most were Jewish refugees, fleeing Nazi Germany. Both Cuba and the United States turned away the refugees.

The Twitter account tweeted the names and the fates of each of the refugees on board the ship.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Neiss will join host Don Marsh to discuss the inception of the Twitter account, feedback he’s received from it and lessons that can be learned from the St. Louis today.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

