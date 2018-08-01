Thursday: St. Louis County executive candidate, Democrat Mark Mantovani

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Democratic candidate for St. Louis County executive Mark Mantovani is a former businessman turned politician. His name will appear next to incumbent County Executive Steve Stenger’s on the Aug. 7 ballot for Missouri voters.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mantovani will join host Don Marsh to discuss his campaign for county executive. St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies will also join the conversation.

Have a question or comment for Mark Mantovani? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

Producer’s note: Stenger will be a guest on St. Louis on the Air Friday, Aug. 3.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.