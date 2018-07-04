Thursday: The story of the Flint, Michigan water crisis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2014, the state of Michigan switched the city of Flint’s water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River. After the switch residents began complaining about the water but government officials claimed it was safe to drink.

Taking the government at its word, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician at the city’s public hospital, continued to encourage parents and children to drink the water. However, the water wasn’t safe and it was contaminated with lead.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll air host Don Marsh’s conversation with Hanna-Attisha, recorded at the St. Louis County Library in June. She is the author of “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis Resistance and Hope in an American City.”

