Thursday: Talking with both of St. Louis’ James Beard Award winners

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with the two St. Louis recipients of James Beard Awards.

Joining the discussion are:

Kevin Nashan, chef/owner of Sidney Street Café in Benton Park that was recognized earlier this week as Best Chef: Midwest

Alex Donley, co-owner of Gioia’s Deli on The Hill that was recognized as an America’s Classics Award winner

Catherine Klene, managing editor of Sauce Magazine

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.