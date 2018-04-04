Thursday: Tiny Desk Concert highlights 3 St. Louis bands

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

More than 50 St. Louis-area bands vied for the opportunity to perform at this year’s Tiny Desk Concert.

The votes are in and three local groups will perform a free concert 6 p.m. Thursday at Anew Rooftop. St. Louis Public Radio is organizing the event.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the concert and local favorites with STLPR engagement producer Lindsay Toler and with one of the featured performers, Paige Alyssa.

More information about the event and performers is available here.

