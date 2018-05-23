Thursday: Understanding Ramadan with 3 members of the local Muslim community

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
Muslims in the United States and throughout the world are observing Ramadan, a holy month that involves fasting, intense prayer and more.
On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss Ramadan with local residents who are observing it.
Joining him for the discussion will be:
- Faizan Syed, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in St. Louis
- Nisar Syed-Power, a volunteer with Project Downtown
- Mojda Sidiqi, an Apple retail technician and fitness trainer
Related Event
What: CAIR 1st Annual Celebrating Women Interfaith Iftar
When: 7 p.m. Thursday May 31, 2018
Where: Kababish Restaurant, 17 National Way Shopping Center, Ballwin, MO, 63011
More information
