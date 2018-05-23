 Thursday: Understanding Ramadan with 3 members of the local Muslim community | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Understanding Ramadan with 3 members of the local Muslim community

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Muslims in the United States and throughout the world are observing Ramadan, a holy month that involves fasting, intense prayer and more.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss Ramadan with local residents who are observing it.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

  • Faizan Syed, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in St. Louis
  • Nisar Syed-Power, a volunteer with Project Downtown
  • Mojda Sidiqi, an Apple retail technician and fitness trainer

Related Event

What: CAIR 1st Annual Celebrating Women Interfaith Iftar
When: 7 p.m. Thursday May 31, 2018 
Where: Kababish Restaurant, 17 National Way Shopping Center, Ballwin, MO, 63011
More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

