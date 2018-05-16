Thursday: Warmer weather, pool openings highlight need for water safety

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Memorial Day traditionally marks the beginning of the summer swim season. As families and municipalities open their pools, water safety is an important issue.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the importance of water safety, especially when it concerns young children. He will be joined by two people who know all too well the potential hazards of the water to small children. Lisa McMullin’s 22 month old son Nicholas tragically drowned at a family pool party. Now that she has young grandchildren, she’s making drowning prevention a priority.

Also joining the discussion is McMullin’s son Birch who was 5 when his brother died. As the owner of a franchise of the British Swimming School he is dedicated to teaching life-saving skills to children.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.