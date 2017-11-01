Thursday: We talk with Garrison Keillor about life after 'A Prairie Home Companion'

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh will talk with long-time host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” Garrison Keillor. He continues to host public radio’s “The Writers Almanac.”

A best-selling author, he’s received Grammy, ACE and Peabody awards, as well as the National Humanities Medal and election to the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Using his unique blend of wit, wisdom and humor, Keillor will share stories on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Fox Theatre about growing up in the Midwest, the people of Lake Wobegon, and late-life fatherhood.

Related Event:

What: An Evening with Garrison Keillor

When: November 4, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

More information

