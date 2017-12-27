Thursday: We talk to ‘Wake Up to Politics’ editor Gabe Fleischer about his daily e-newsletter

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with 16-year-old Gabe Fleischer about his avid interest in politics. He publishes the e-newsletter, "Wake Up to Politics," every weekday morning since 2011.

The non-partisan e-newsletter provides briefings on the latest news from the White House, Congress, the courts and elections.

