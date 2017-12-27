 Thursday: We talk to ‘Wake Up to Politics’ editor Gabe Fleischer about his daily e-newsletter | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: We talk to ‘Wake Up to Politics’ editor Gabe Fleischer about his daily e-newsletter

By 7 hours ago

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with 16-year-old Gabe Fleischer about his avid interest in politics. He publishes the e-newsletter, "Wake Up to Politics," every weekday morning since 2011.

The non-partisan e-newsletter provides briefings on the latest news from the White House, Congress, the courts and elections.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Gabe Fleisher

Related Content

The Pint-Sized Pundit Enters the Akin-McCaskill Spin Room

By Oct 19, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Gabe Fleisher, the 11-year-old blogger and pundit from University City, attended the McCaskill-Akin debate on Thursday. Here are his impressions.

Much to my chagrin, the 2012 election season is coming to a close. As I look back at the past 18 months I have had the honor of reporting on the elections, there is one big surprise that I can think of: the U.S. Senate right here in Missouri.

U. City's Gabe Fleisher Continues To 'Wake Up To Politics'

By & Dec 12, 2013
(Jo Mannies/St. Louis Public Radio and The Beacon)

A lot has happened to 12-year-old Gabe Fleisher in the last year and a half. He’s garnered local and national press attention and recently got to meet one of his favorite historians, Doris Kearns Goodwin.

His teeth now sport a set of braces with red, white and blue anchors.

It's all part of a day in the life of Gabe Fleisher, political junkie.

In 2012, he was a regular blogger on the Beyond November website, a cooperative effort by St. Louis Public Radio, the St. Louis Beacon and the Nine Network of Public Media to cover the elections.