Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: What’s the real story behind that Adolphus Busch Budweiser Super Bowl commercial?

By 2 hours ago
  • A screengrab of Budweiser's Super Bowl advertisement, highlighting the young Adolphus Busch.
    A screengrab of Budweiser's Super Bowl advertisement, highlighting the young Adolphus Busch.
    Budweiser

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

By now, this year’s Budweiser commercial during the Super Bowl has become the most viewed online of all the ads at this year’s big game. The ad follows the story of a young Adolphus Busch as he makes his way from Germany to St. Louis before starting Anheuser-Busch. It’s a feel-good story about immigrants’ contributions to American society, especially at a time when some immigrants to the United States feel under attack.

But how historically accurate is it?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Andrew Wanko, a public historian with the Missouri History Museum, about the actual history of Adolphus Busch and the rise of Budweiser.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Anheuser-Busch
Budweiser
Super Bowl
Advertising

Related Content

The average heroin addict is a white, suburban teen. NCADA Super Bowl ads point out that fact.

By Feb 4, 2016
NCADA

The attention-grabbing, anti-heroin Super Bowl advertisements that the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse – St. Louis ran last year and will again this year star characters that you may not expect: white, suburban kids. 

$4.5 Million, 30 Seconds, 1 Super Bowl Ad: Priceless?

This Sunday is the Super Bowl, which means the biggest and most expensive advertising night of the year. Several of this year’s ads are already available online, in part or in full.

Television is far from the only way to advertise during the game these days, so at $4.5 million for 30 seconds, is it still worth it?

Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll joins host Lisa Mullins to discuss that question and some of this year’s ads.

2016 a record year in drug overdose deaths in St. Louis — Super Bowl PSAs to target prescriptions

By Feb 1, 2017
Ed Ferguson, Karin Caito and Howard Weissman discusses the opioid crisis on "St. Louis on the Air" on Wednesday.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

The past year, 2016, will set a record for the number of drug overdose deaths in the St. Louis region. While still collecting data, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse – St. Louis Area is expecting a total of 630-640 deaths from overdoses in the past year, most of them opioid related and most impacting younger St. Louisans.