Thursday's 2016 in Review: Summing up the biggest political year in recent memory

By 13 minutes ago
  • Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at his victory party on Nov. 9, 2016.
    Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at his victory party on Nov. 9, 2016.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

How does one even begin to sum up the political year that was 2016? On Thursday, we’re going to try. There’s no better qualified people to do that when it comes to St. Louis and Missouri politics than St. Louis Public Radio’s political reporting team.

Joining St. Louis on the Air for the discussion:

  • Marshall Griffin, Statehouse reporter, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jo Mannies, political reporter, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jason Rosenbaum, political reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

We’ll also spend some time talking about big political stories-to-follow in 2017.

Demonstrators fail to persuade Missouri electors to dump Trump

By Dec 19, 2016
The vast bulk of the 100 or so demonstrators at the Missouri Capitol today called on electoral college voters to reject Trump and send the presidential race to the U.S. House of Representative.
Marshall Griffin|St. Louis Public Radio

No surprise: Missouri has officially cast its 10 presidential electoral votes for Donald Trump.

Roughly 100 demonstrators showed up at the Capitol to call on the state's presidential electors to vote against Trump and send the election to the U.S. House of Representatives. But in the end, all voted Trump for president, then Mike Pence for Vice President.

Trump beats out LBJ when it comes to winning number of Missouri votes

By Dec 12, 2016

Republican president-elect Donald Trump’s victory margin in Missouri appears to have set a state record for a presidential contender, beating out the old one set by Democrat Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

On Nov. 8, Trump captured 523,443 more votes than the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. In 1964, Johnson defeated Republican Barry Goldwater by 510,809 votes.

Trump's number of Missouri votes – 1.594 million – also appears to set a state record for a presidential candidate.

Politically Speaking: Where do Missouri Democrats go from here? Rep. Butler has some ideas.

By & Dec 1, 2016
Rep. Michael Butler, D-St. Louis
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back state Rep. Michael Butler to the program for the second time.

The St. Louis Democrat recently won his third term in the Missouri House without major opposition. He was recently elected to House Democratic leadership, taking on the role of minority caucus chairman.