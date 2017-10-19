 ‘A time of chaos’: Open enrollment for HealthCare.gov begins November 1 amid ‘daily confusion’ | St. Louis Public Radio
‘A time of chaos’: Open enrollment for HealthCare.gov begins November 1 amid ‘daily confusion’

  • Sidney Watson, the Jane and Bruce Robert Professor at Saint Louis University’s Health Law Policy Center
    Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s difficult to keep track of day-to-day news about what’s happening with the Affordable Care Act.

What do President Donald Trump’s executive actions do? What’s the latest information about efforts in Congress to deal with the ACA?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the Affordable Care Act with Sidney Watson, the Jane and Bruce Robert Professor at Saint Louis University’s Health Law Policy Center.

“It’s certainly a time of chaos and daily confusion,” Watson said.

In addition to mentioning how Trump’s recent executive actions won’t impact many people due to their low income levels, Watson also stressed the importance of open enrollment.

Open enrollment for 2018 runs from November 1 to December 15.

“If you have a friend who does not have health insurance, encourage them to check out the health care marketplace,” Watson said.

Assistance is available to those who need help navigating the marketplace and considering options. People interested can call 1-800-466-3213 or visit CoverMissouri.org.

 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

