Time to mourn, time to dance as local cloggers reflect on Emily Webb’s legacy

  • Emily Webb (1976-2018) began clogging as a young girl in St. Charles, Missouri. Family members and fellow cloggers joined “St. Louis on the Air” this week in remembrance of her love for the American folk dance.
    Thunder & Lightning Cloggers

Bryan and Emily Webb and their children
Credit Courtesy of the Webb family

About three months ago, Emily Webb and her six children were traveling along Route 3 in Columbia, Illinois, when a large truck struck their SUV, killing 41-year-old Webb and leaving a huge void among her family and friends.

She is remembered as a beloved wife and mother. She was also a big part of the St. Louis region’s clogging community and an active member of the Thunder & Lightning Cloggers of Southern Illinois.

Dee Hardgrave (at left) poses with two of her grandchildren, Levi and Olivia, during their last full day at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Credit Courtesy of the Webb family

The rest of the cloggers have attempted to carry on and keep dancing even as they mourn Webb’s recent loss. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, listeners heard from Webb’s husband, Bryan Webb; her mother, Dee Hardgrave; and several other local cloggers.

They shared their reflections with producer Evie Hemphill, who is also a member of the group.

The conversation looked back on Emily Webb’s influence on the St. Louis clogging community since she first started dancing at age 11.

It also touched on how her children are recovering and how her family, friends and fellow dancers finding a way forward.

Listen to the full segment here:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

