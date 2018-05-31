Time to mourn, time to dance as local cloggers reflect on Emily Webb’s legacy

About three months ago, Emily Webb and her six children were traveling along Route 3 in Columbia, Illinois, when a large truck struck their SUV, killing 41-year-old Webb and leaving a huge void among her family and friends.

She is remembered as a beloved wife and mother. She was also a big part of the St. Louis region’s clogging community and an active member of the Thunder & Lightning Cloggers of Southern Illinois.

The rest of the cloggers have attempted to carry on and keep dancing even as they mourn Webb’s recent loss. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, listeners heard from Webb’s husband, Bryan Webb; her mother, Dee Hardgrave; and several other local cloggers.

They shared their reflections with producer Evie Hemphill, who is also a member of the group.

The conversation looked back on Emily Webb’s influence on the St. Louis clogging community since she first started dancing at age 11.

It also touched on how her children are recovering and how her family, friends and fellow dancers finding a way forward.

Listen to the full segment here:

